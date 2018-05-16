Another blaze at a derelict building in Skegness

Firefighters were called to a Skegness industrial estate last night following reports of a blaze at a derelict building.

Lincs Fire and Rescue scrambled a crew from Skegness to Heath Road at 7.15pm.

The emergency service later tweeted: “Crews extinguished a quantity of debris within a derelict building using 1 water backpack.”

In November last year, crews from Skegness, Spilsby and Alford were scrambled to a blaze in a row of small industrial units on a site previously used by gypsies and soon had the fire under control.