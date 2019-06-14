Animal sanctuary offers refuge for pets evacuated from Wainfleet

The Northcote Heavy Horse Centre continues to offer a refuge for animals evacuated from Wainfleet.

A plea for help to care for residents' pets when they were evacuated to the Embassy Centre was made yesterday evening.

It's lovely weather for ducks at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre.

Terena Bolam, the centre's owner, said "I have offered, and our details have been taken and added to the data sheet.

"No animals have come here so far.

"But our offer still stands to anyone that needs help, we will help wherever possible in these difficult times. "

If you need help, contact the centre in Sandy Lane, Spilsby on 01754 830286.