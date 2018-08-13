Anderby Rocks raises £2,180 for the Air Ambulance

The first Anderby Rocks music festival has raised £2,180 which has now been presented to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The festival was organised by Anderby Village Hall Committee and a band of volunteers - laying on a free music festival and fun day at the end of July.

It attracted hundreds of people who enjoyed rock music from various local bands, stalls and a children’s inflatable slide.

Co-organiser Steve Brown told the Standard there are plans to hopefully bring back the event next year, adding: “The brainchild of this idea were the members of Anderby Village Hall Committee along with other residents of Anderby who worked tirelessly to stage this event.”Pictured here is Anderby VIllage Hall Committee chairman Dave Wright presenting to the cheque to John Lovatt, representative for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Also pictured are some of the other Anderby Rocks volunteers.