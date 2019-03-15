Ambulance held up for more than 30 minutes outside Skegness car park barrier

Skegness Coastguard was alerted when a blue light ambulance called to a casualty on the beach was held up behind a car park barrier for more than 30 minutes.

Emergency services were alerted yesterday afternoon when a woman was reported ‘motionless’ on Skegness beach, near the Sea View Car Park on North Parade.

The problem was no-one seemed to know who had the key to the barrier Coun Phil Gaskell

There were two paramedics with the ambulance and one of them went by foot to the woman on the beach, while the other stayed with the vehicle.

Coun Phil Gaskell was in the area at the time and took the photograph of the ambulance when it had been there for 30 minutes.

“The problem was no-one manning the car park phone at the entrance to get someone to open the barrier,” said Coun Gaskell.

“We called Steve Larner and Kate Ford at the Town Council who also tried the phone and in the end called customer services at East Lindsey District Council to get someone down.

”Someone thought the Xsite Skate Park might have a key, but at this time of year there is only limited opening.

“What would happen if something happened at night? The outcome could have been a lot worse.”

The Coastguard arrived at the same time as the East Lindsey District Council refuse truck, just as Coun Gaskell was running to his car to give the other paramedic a lift to the beach.

A statement from Skegness Coastguard reads: “Team paged today to a female who had fallen down the steps to the beach.

“Team evacuated the female to waiting ambulance.

“Female taken to hospital for a check over.

“Four team members attended. Team stood down.”

The Stanbdard has contacted East Lindsey District Council to see what the correct protocol should be for getting the the barrier of the car park unlocked.