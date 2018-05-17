All hands to Skegness beach with two days to go to start of festival

Skegness Police Cadets were out in force last night supporting beach cleaning volunteers preparing for this weekend’s East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival.

The clean-up was organised by Phil Gaskell of Coastal Access for All to remove any potential hazards from the area the left of Skegness Pier to be used by British Kite Sports Association (BKSA) Freestyle Championship competitors.

Cadets were faced with some bracing conditions with 30mph winds but soldiered on like the troopers they are.

“We were delighted to be joined by the police cadets tonight,” said Mr Gaskell. “They had some pretty challenging conditions, with 30mph winds but it was a successful night.

“We were mainly looking for large stones and any pieces of wood that might prove a hazard to the kitesurfing competitors, but still managed to fill a few bags with rubbish.”

Among the items found were carpet, clothes and socks and a barbecue.

Ben White, senior cadet, said: “As cadets our role is varied and this is one way we engage and support the community.

“We’ve enjoyed coming along to help prepare for the festival and some of us will be coming back over the weekend to volunteer.”

Sgt Kate Odlin said she was very proud of the cadets. She said: “Our motto is PRIDE - Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Empathy.

“I think the conditions with the wind and sand storm have definitely rocked the ‘D’ word tonight.”

The free East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival takes place on the beach either side of Skegness Pier on May 19-20.

The opening ceremony at 9.45am on Saturday will feature the Skegness Junior marching Band and Wainfleet Warriors All Star Cheer and Dance.

The festival features the British Kite Sports Association Freestyle Championshps and breathtaking displays by Team Extreme, including the six times world BMX champion who has just qualified for the 2020 Olympics. There will also be have-a-go sessions in powerkiting and paddle boarding, coaching on the Team Extreme ramp, and live music at the Pier Beach Bar. Families are also encouraged to bring their own kites to fly.

Tomorrow (Friday) there is a schools day. when students from Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Great Steeping Primary School and Skegness Academy will be given tuition on powerkiting by BKSA instructors.

On Sunday a free kite workshop is taking place at Hildreds Shopping Centre from 10am to 4pm so children can design and make kites to fly on the beach.

For more details on the weekend visit the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival Facebook page.