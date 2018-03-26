Alford woman sentenced over housing benefit claims

An Alford woman has been sentenced after failing to notify East Lindsey District Council of changes to her earnings - which affected her entitlement to housing benefits.

Joanne Mary Dixon, 44, of Parsons Lane, Alford, was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to failing to notify ELDC about her change in circumstances.

Dixon pleaded guilty to the offence at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 14, admitting that she had not told the local authority that her earnings had increased.

The offence took place in Alford between July 2013 and October 2016.

She was given a two year conditional discharge, and she was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.