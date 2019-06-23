Alford’s proud history on show

A special exhibition all about Alford’s industrial history will be held at the town’s Corn Exchange next weekend.

The exhibition is titled ‘A Proud History: An Exhibition about Alford’s Brewery, Knitwear Factory and Engineering Works’, and it will be held on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30, between 10am and 4pm on both days.

The exhibition promises to include films, photos and exhibits about ‘the people that made Alford’.

Janet Taylor, vice chair at the Alford Corn Exchange, told the Leader: “In the late 1800s the brewery came from Newark and built the site, but in 1952 the brewery closed and John Skelton Nylons moved in from Leicester.”

Janet explained how, two years later, knitwear company Healthguard came in, and the industry of the town progressed from there, later including engineering thanks to C. S. Martin Limited.

Further information about the background of these industries, and much more about the town and its history, will be on display at the Corn Exchange next weekend.

Entry to the exhibition is free, and refreshments will be available on both days.

Visit www.alfordcornexchange.co.uk to find out more about the exhibition, and other upcoming events.