Alford rock ‘n’ roll night to support Jess’s challenge

A charity night of live music will be held at Alford Corn Exchange this weekend in support of a local resident’s London Marathon challenge.

Jessica Lowe, 28, originally from Alford but now living in London, will be taking part in the Marathon on Sunday April 28 in aid of Shelter, the homelessness charity.

And, in her old hometown, Northampton-based rock ‘n’ roll trio ‘The Binks’ will be going along to the Alford Corn Exchange this Saturday (February 9) to perform in aid of Jessica’s fundraising.

The doors will open at 7pm and the event will run from 7.30pm until late, with a licensed bar on offer and a raffle on the night.

Tickets cost £15 each, and can be bought at JB Flower Designs in South Market Place, Alford, or directly from Jessica on 07534 960314.

You can also buy tickets at: www.alfordcornexchange.co.uk/eventdetails/133.

Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing conditions or homelessness through their advice, support and legal services. They campaign to make sure that, one day, no one will have to turn to them for help.

Visit www.shelter.org.uk to find out more.