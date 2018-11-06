Alford parents’ group boosted by donation from Kwik-E-Mart

A group which offers friendship and support to over 100 parents and children in Alford has been given a boost thanks to a donation of £500.

Little Wishes parents’ committee for Alford Children’s Centre has relied solely on donations and grants to keep going the eight years it has been in existence.

So a recent donation from the town’s Kwik-E-Mart store was very welcome.

The group’s chairman Steph Squires said: “At Little Wishes, we arrange summer parties for around 120 people and a Christmas party for the local children as well as running a weekly ‘Stay and Play’ session during term times. Our remit is to engage with local families with children aged 0-five, welcome them into other sessions at the centre and signpost them for any other services they need/want.”