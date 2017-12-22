Alford man stole meat and juicer from Mablethorpe shops

An Alford man told magistrates he was ‘trying his best’ during a hearing in which he admitted stealing meat and a juicer on two separate days from Mablethorpe stores.

Wesley James Barnett, 34, of St Wilfred’s Close, admitted stealing £10 worth of meat from the Mablethorpe Co-op and a tower juicer worth £69 from The Factory Shop in the following day.

Barnett was identified on CCTV and was arrested.

The court was told he was subject to an existing community order, and they heard from the Probation Service that he had been responding well.

Barnett told the magistrates he was ‘trying my hardest. It was a moment of weakness,’ and admitted he had taken the items to sell to fund his addictions.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £79 in compensation and £105 in costs and charges.