Alcohol stolen from M&S store in Skegness

Do you recognise this woman?

Police believe she may be able to help them with enquiries into a theft investigation in Skegness.

On March 30, at around 7pm on the Friday evening, a woman entered the Marks and Spencer store on Burgh Road, before placing £120 worth of alcohol in a shopping bag and leaving the store.

She is described as wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, glasses, a dark coloured jacket with a light coloured top underneath and dark coloured bottoms.

If you know anything about the incident, or know the identity of the woman pictured, please contact police on one of the following ways:

- By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 388 of 30 March in the subject box.

- Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 388 of 30 March.

- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.