An air ambulance landed in Skegness yesterday after a call to a private address.

The air ambulance was spotted landing in the cricket ground around 4pm yesterday.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.04pm on July 31 to a private address in Skegness.

"We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, a road ambulance and an air ambulance which landed at Skegness cricket club."