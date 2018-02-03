Age friendly shop in Skegness wins award

A Skegness opticians has become the first shop in a coastal shopping centre to be recognised for being age friendly.

Boots Opticians in the Hildreds Centre has been awarded by East Lindsey’s Talk, Eat, Drink (TED) project for the way it is “user friendly” for older people.

T.E.D. Volunteering Co-ordinator Lynda Clark presented the Business Award to Boots Opticians manager Louise Young, watched by Hildreds manager Steve Andrews, who is also supporting the project.

Lynda said: “This is the first store in Hildreds to receive the Age-Friendly Business Award.

“We hope to work with Mr Andrews closely to ensure every store in the centre holds Age Friendly Status and make Hildred’s the first age-friendly centre.”

Louise said: “The T.E.D project encompasses everything we stand for here as 90 per cent of our customers are that age.

“It’s about promoting customer confidence by making it easy to get around if you are in a wheelchair or mobility scooter and making sure the signage is easily visible.

“We are delighted to support the project and receive recognition for what we do.”

The award has also been welcomed by Hildreds. Manager Steve said: “We try to do as much as we can for the community and we hope other shops in the town will support this.”

Talk, Eat, Drink (T.E.D.) in East Lindsey is a six-year, Big Lottery Funded evaluation project which aims to bring people together, make community and social activities more accessible for those over 50, and decrease loneliness and isolation across East Lindsey.

It is currently active across Louth, Mablethorpe, Alford, Skegness and the surrounding areas before extending further across the county.