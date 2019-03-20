Afternoon tea after AGM and other Neighbourhood News

Members of Chapel St Leonards Women’s Institute enjoyed afternoon tea following their latest AGM.

The meeting, held at the village hall, saw Diane Stebbings elected to serve another year as president and the committee elected.

Rose Jackson was appointed as vice president, Ann Thornton as secretary, Fiona Brown as treasurer, and Pauline Perry as fundraiser and programme manager.

Jean Presswell was welcomed as a new committee member.

Anne Laxton proposed a vote of thanks to the committee for all their hard work throughout the year and offered good wishes for a successful 2019.

The next meeting will be held at the village hall on April, 10, 2pm.

New members welcome.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, contact Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your

needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure checks and guidance on weight management and wellbeing. No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Parish Meeting

The next meeting of Chapel St Leonards will take place on Monday, March 25.

This will be the Parish Meeting.

It will take place at the village hall at 7pm.

SKEGNESS

* Eco Centre

Eco Centre Skegness holds a Daffodil Walk on Saturday, March 23, from 10am to 12pm, for charity.

All visitor donations will be passed to the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal.

A plant sale will also be available.

For more information, visit www.ecoskegness.org.uk

SPILSBY

* Heavy Horses

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre is counting down to the start of its 2019 season.

The animal welfare charity will start welcoming visitors from next month.

It will be open for the school holidays from Monday, April 8, to Thursday, April 11, and Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19, and Easter Sunday and East Monday, April 21 and 22.

For more information, visit www.northcotehorses.com

STICKFORD

* History

Stickford Local History Group will be holding its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, March 21), in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Ken Richard, who will be giving an illustrated talk entitled Overland to India.

Admission is £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome.

* Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will be held on Monday, March 25, in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to this friendly village event.

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held on Friday, March 29, in Stickford Community Centre from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee plus a cake costs £1.

Everyone welcome.

