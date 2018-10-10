Advice on crime prevention for caravanners at event in Skegness

A crime prevention and scam awareness surgery is being held in Skegness this week, with special emphasis on the needs of caravanners as the seasom comes to a close.

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at Skegnesss Library on Friday from 10am to 12noon.

The team will be offering Information and support following recent scams and also providing free property marking packs and window stickers that can be used in caravans as well as the home.

Immobilise Micro Chips for bikes, as a secondary line of protection, will also be available, along with cycle passports, at a charge of £6 each.

There will also be information on internet and social media advice, domestic violence, and garden shed security.