Action to bring back white lines outside shops in Skegness to stop ‘A’ board obstruction

‘A’ boards are littering our streets and causing a hazard for pedestrians and mobility scooter riders.

This is the opinion of Lincolnshire County Council, who are planning a U-turn and bringing back white lines in front of businesses to ‘improve pedestrian and highway safety’.

Lincolnshire County Council wants to bring back white lines to stop retailers blocking pathways. ANL-181202-144748001

The lines were used to mark the boundary of each business to ensure goods did not encroach too far onto the footpath.

Skegness was originally used as a trial for the scheme but LCC councillors decided to discontinue the initiative because they were concerned the existence of the white line could set a precedent that could lead to increasing difficulties elsewhere.

However, at Wednesday’s Skegness Town Council, Coun Sue Blackburn presented a motion asking councillors to support calls for the white lines to be brought back.

She said: “This would be in the busiest areas of the town which will include Lumley Road, High Street, Grand parade and some small sections of Roman bank around the one-way system.”

First to support the motion was Coun Neil Cooper, who said: “When you drive down High Street there are clothes rails so far out into the road you can’t get past. I know it’s a pedestrian area in the summer but not all year.”

Coun Steve Kirk said: “There is a requirement for shopkeepers to be responsible for the area in front of their shop. I agree woth everything that has been said and that ‘A’ boards are a hazard for pedestrians and riders on mobility scooters.

“‘A’ boards make the town look tatty and I can’t think why we shouldn’t want something that makes our town look better and safer.

”It will happen and we need to support it.”

The motion was carried.