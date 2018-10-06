Action plan to protect Fairy Dell fountain in Skegness

A working party is to be formed to protect the Fairy Dell fountain in Skegness for future generations.

Town councillors have supported a motion by Coun Gary Ellis calling for the fountain to become “an asset of community value” - despite recent reassurances by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) leader Craig Leyland that the authority has no plans to shut down the popular, free paddling pool. Mr Leyland told the Standard: “My own children played in the Fairy Dell and I have lovely memories there”.

Let’s safeguard it and make sure that the Fairy Dell is not used as a political football in the future Coun Gary Ellis

The motion, seconded by Coun Danny Brookes at Wednesday’s town council meeting, states: “We request that Skegness Town Council on behalf of Skegness residents look at the listing and protection of the fountain already in place and Skegness Town Council to nominate the Fairy Dell and fountain as an asset of community value under the Localism Act.”

The Fairy Dell, which is situated on the Southern Foreshore, has been attracting visitors since the 1920s. When it was closed by ELDC on health and safety fears in 2004, campaigners from as far away as Australia voiced their dismay. Taxpayers joined forces with the council in a campaign supported by the Standard to save it and it re-opened after major refurbishment in 2006.

“Let’s safeguard it and make sure that the Fairy Dell is not used as a political football in the future,” said Coun Ellis.

While supporting the motion, Coun Steve Kirk - who is also East Lindsey’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy - pointed out the fountain in Fairy Dell was originally situated in Lumley Square with a gas light on top. It was moved to Marine Gardens where the Embassy Theatre now stands in 1880 and only became the fountain in the Fairy Dell in the 1920s.

Coun Kirk confirmed there were no plans at present to stut down the Fairy Dell, but said: “We have an election coming up and councils can change. By doing this we can guarantee the Fairy Dell fountain for future years.”

The councillors agreed to form a working party to take the motion forward.

