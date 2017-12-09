Action call after another road accident on A1028 at Ulceby

A resident says she continues to live in fear in spite of numerous calls to Lincolnshire County Council to improve the safety of a busy road in Ulceby.

Katie Jarvis-Grove successfully campaigned to get a 30mph limit along a stretch of the A1028 between Gunby and Ulceby in 2015, but following the latest accident she says more needs to be done and she is still waiting.

The last time the Standard spoke to her was in September but last week she forward an email to us regarding another accident along that stretch.

In her latest email to Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, she said: “On Friday last week we experienced our most recent incident which again the police are not interested in as nobody was badly injured, despite the fact a car ploughed off the road straight through a fence, newly planted trees and posts.

“Yet again we are faced with a garden that we cannot let children or our pets out in as it is not secure.

”As winter is here we know there will be many more accidents as the roads are less grippy and the speed limits are not adhered to.”

The local highways manager said: “We’re well aware of the concerns about this bend and have already carried out a lot of work to help motorists navigate it more safely.

“The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph and additional signage has been put in to alert drivers. We have also resurfaced and surface dressed this section of road.

“We will be approaching the landowners responsible for the overhanging vegetation and asking them to ensure any signage is clearly visible.

“Straightening the road would be a significant challenge and extremely expensive, and there is not enough room for safety barriers, so there is not much more that can be done from an engineering point of view.

“Other measures such as flashing signs and rib lines across the carriageway would be a matter for the road safety partnership to consider, while Lincolnshire Police would be responsible for any enforcement action against speeding.”