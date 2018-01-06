Achievers take centre stage in Skegness

A performing arts school in Skegness was joined by a special guest, Mayor of Skegness Danny Brookes, when it held its latest awards event.

The Lisa Jay Stage Institute, in Grosvenor Road, held the ceremony at Skegness Academy last month to celebrate a range of achievements by its students.

This included the 100 per cent pass rate in 142 exams taken in November, with every pupils being marked with at least a merit.

The coveted Lisa Jay Scholarship was awarded, this year, to Darci Gowling, meaning her class, competition, and exam fees will be covered.

“Darci hopes to become a professional dancer and teacher so the scholarship will allow her to continue her training journey and to participate in as many classes as she chooses,” a spokesman for the institute said, saying Darci attends as many as eight classes a week.

Senior students who had taken Grade Four exams in Ballet, Modern, and Freestyle were also recognised at the event, as well as another notable student, Olivia Thein, who at just 11-years-old passed her Modern Grade Four exam with a score of 82 per cent – ‘an achievement well deserved’, the spokesman added.