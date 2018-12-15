Acclaim for Skegness film producer

A film producer from Skegness is heading for Hollywood after her first feature film won critical acclaim.

Tracey Jarvis - who attended the former Lumley School and worked at Lloyds bank for 10 years - is already in talks that could lead to the film becoming a West End musical.

‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ received rave reviews at horror expo Frightfest, and has been nominated for two Scottish BAFTA’s for Best Film and Best Actress - and has been described as ‘Shaun of the Dead meets La La Land’.

Already it is showing worldwide – a dream come true for Tracey. After leaving Lloyds she set up top London Talent Agency ‘Beresford Management’. Then, with her husband Steve, she created the London-based production company Parkhouse Pictures.

“It was about three years ago and the acting agency was going from strength to strength, that we felt like it was the right time to move into film production,” she said.

“I knew as soon as I read the script penned by Ryan McHenry and Alan McDonald that Anna and the Apocalypse was the type of film that could be hugely successful and once composers/songwriters Tommy Reilly and Roddy Hart started knocking out one amazing song after another that feeling was only enhanced,” she said.

“The soundtrack is out now, so do take a listen. It’s so rewarding to see your film in cinemas throughout the world, and having such amazing audience reviews make it all worthwhile. One of the most exciting things for me is to show our film in Lincolnshire where my friends and family live.”

When asked how Tracey came to make the move from banking and property to the arts, she explained that she took a career break and had two children, and her son Harry Jarvis was scouted by an agent at 11 years old and has now become a successful actor in his own right.

“As part of the audition process, and the fact I myself was learning more about the industry, it was then that I decided to set up my own agency,” she said. “It’s totally different to what I did before and in many ways more difficult as it is a hugely competitive industry, but I love every minute of what I do. I don’t represent my son though as he and I wouldn’t want that, but I am of course hugely proud of what he has achieved at only 21.”

Tracey said that juggling two successful businesses is hard work but also very rewarding. Beresford Management represents over 100 actors in TV, film and theatre. She has placed actors in numerous high profile jobs, in films such as The Kingsman and Rocketman, TV such as EastEnders, The Durrells and West End musicals with lead roles in both Tina Turner and Mamma Mia. Her actors are also working at the National, RSC and Globe to name a few.

Since MGM, Orion and Vertigo snapped up ‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ Tracey has also gone on to shoot two more feature films which are in different stages of post production. A foun -footage horror film ‘Cassette’ starring Nina Wadia and Tanya Burr and a modern adaptation of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ starring Robert Lindsey and Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba.

Only around 20 per cent of producers are female and as such Tracey has been interviewed many times onTV. Tracey said: “It’s a very male dominated industry, which can at times come with it’s only challenges.

“But it is changing quickly and I am proud to be part of that change.

“We had a female heavy cast and crew such as our female Director of Photography Sarah Deane, a female fight captain EmC Brightlyn and female choreographer Sarah Swire who plays Stef as well as our kick ass female lead, Ella Hunt who plays Anna.”