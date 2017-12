A 75-year-old woman is due to appear in court next month after being charged with harassing a man and woman in Aby.

Helen Linda Johnson, of School Lane in Aby, allegedly attended the couple’s address, banged on their door, and sent ‘numerous unwanted letters’ between March 1 and October 25 this year.

The case opened at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 29, and was adjourned to January 2 so the defendant can attend.