A ‘Special’ ceremony for police

Seventeen new Special Constables have been enrolled at Lincolnshire Police.

Assistant chief constable Shaun West, who started with the force as a Special Constable more than 24 years ago, hosted the recently held attestation ceremony.

Police and Crime Comissioner Marc Jones shared this image from the attestation ceremony on Twitter.

He said: “The training process for a Special can be extremely demanding as well as being very rewarding. Ultimately it must equip officers with the knowledge and skill to exercise the powers they hold which are the same as those of a regular officer.

“That these officers do this job on a voluntary basis gives a hint of the measure of their character. They are selfless, dedicated and community minded and it is an privilege to work with them.”

Postings for the 17 will span Lincolnshire, but include Skegness.