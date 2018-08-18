A-LEVELS: Students at Skegness Academy celebrate highest number of top grades ever

Students and staff at Skegness Academy have been celebrating after achieving the highest percentage of top grades at A level the school has ever seen.

This year, students at the Skegness Academy Sixth Form achieved a 96 per cent pass rate at A Level and the proportion of A*-B grades has increased by nearly seven percentage points from last year.

All students at the academy have done remarkably well, with all 25 students who applied to university winning their places, eight of which had received unconditional offers.

Among the successes are Head Boy, Ty Kelly, who will be heading to Norwich University of Art to study Fine Art and Head Girl, Olivia Vincent, who will be studying Criminology at the University of Lincoln.

There are a number of other exceptional student achievements including:

• Jake Card has offers from both the University of York and the University of Nottingham, after receiving an A in Statistics, B in Chemistry, a B in Mathematics, C in Physics and C in AS Further Mathematics.

• Lin Chen will be going to the University of Leeds to study Chemical Engineering after receiving an A* in Mathematics, B in Further Mathematics, B in Statistics and B in Chemistry.

• Mathew Cooper will be going to the University of Lincoln to study Criminology after receiving a BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Applied Law Distinction, a Merit in OCR Level 3 Technical Certificate in Business, C in History A Level and D in Government and Politics A Level.

Gary Carlile, Principal of Skegness Academy, said: “We are really proud to say that this year we achieved the highest percentage of top grades (A*-B) the academy has ever seen which contributed to 100 per cent of our students who applied to university receiving offers from their selected choices. The hard work of the students, staff and parents has paid off. We wish all our leavers the very best for the future.”