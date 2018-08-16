A-LEVELS: King Celebrations at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby

Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby are preparing to follow their dreams after success in their A-level exams.

Rachel Bosworth has secured her place at Bishop Grosseteste University to study Primary Education. Rachel, who achieved an A in Finance, a Distinction in Business Studies, a C in English Literature and a C in the Extended Project, said: “I have always wanted to become a primary school teacher. I am so pleased that I am now able to pursue my dream.”

Success for Rachel Bosworth and Tia Sanders-Darbyshire at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby. ANL-180816-123310001

Fellow student, Harry Abbott achieved a B in English Literature, a B in Financial Studies, a Distinction in Business Studies and a C in History. Harry is now planning to study Film and Television at the University of Lincoln. He said: “I am very happy and pleased with my results.”

Tia Sanders-Darbyshire has also confirmed her dream of studying Journalism at Nottingham Trent University after obtaining a B in English Literature, a B in Theatre Studies and a B in the Extended Project. She commented: “I am so pleased with the results I have achieved as it means that I am able to develop a career in journalism.”

Jo Myhill-Johnson, Principal at King Edward VI Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students.

“I am particularly pleased to see that Rachel, Harry and Tia have secured places at their chosen universities. All three students joined our school in Year 7 and were three of our highest achieving students at GCSE. It is wonderful to see their success.

“Today has been an incredibly rewarding day and our students are now looking forward to taking up their university places and beginning the next exciting chapter in their lives.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Our mission is to broaden the horizons of young people through a world-class education. Today marks a new chapter in our students’ lives as they get ready for university. Our students are outstanding young people who are a great credit to their local community and we wish them well.”

* If you would like to study at King Edward VI Academy, please contact 01790 753 260 or email office@kingedwardacademy.co.uk.