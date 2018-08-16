A-LEVELS: Excellent results at QEGS Alford

A-Level students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, have again excelled today (Thursday) with 74 per cent of grades at A*-B.

The school’s students have consistently gained over 70% of these top grades, which places QEGS Alford amongst the top few schools in the county.

Emma Gatenby and Claire Nash.

Headteacher, Angie Francis, said: “I congratulate the students on their results and wish them much success and happiness in their future endeavours. These results will open up many exciting opportunities for them. Students continue to make exceptional progress at our school, due in no small part to the high level of support given by staff and the aspirational ethos of the school.”

There are many individual success stories. Two students have gained places at ‘Oxbridge’, with Emma Gatenby going to Cambridge to study Linguistics, and Ben Stevenson heading to Oxford to study English Literature, and most students gaining places at the university of their choice.

Particularly outstanding results were attained by:

• Cameron Foster: A*s in Applied Business and Business Tech-Marketing, with A in Sport & PE

Group photo of students receiving their A-Level results at QEGS Alford.

• Emma Gatenby: A*s in French, German and Psychology, with A in English Literature

• William Handley: A* in Maths, and As in Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry

• Andrew Lowes: A* in Business Tech- Marketing, and As in Economics and Maths

• Claire Nash: A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology

Chloe Skinner and Ben Stevenson.

• Chloe Skinner: A*s in Psychology and Applied Business Studies, and A in Maths

• Jack Stephenson: A*s in Applied Business and Business Tech-Marketing, and A in Economics

• Ben Stevenson: A*s in English Literature and History, with A in Maths

• Charlie Young: A*s in Art and Geography, and A in Economics