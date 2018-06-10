A full house at steampunks’ meeting and other Neighbourhood News

Steampunks from around the UK gathered at the Royal Oak pub in Candlesby last week for East Coast Steampunks’ meet-up.

Group organiser Christina Gee said: “It was a packed, full house at the meeting with steampunks from all over the country and a really fun night with steampunk band Captain Caleb’s Rockett Dogs performing - and they were fantastic.” East Coast Steampunks is based in the Spilsby area. Their next meeting is their ‘Strictly Come Steampunk’ event which takes place at the Royal Oak on June 26, at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

Burgh le Marsh

* Correspondent

This is the last edition of the Standard in which long-standing correspondent Eileen Chantry will have contributed items for publication.

Eileen would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 32 years and for all the kind words, good wishes, cards and gifts which she received.

“Thank you all,” she said.

In future, editorial should be sent to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk

* Treasure Hunt

Burgh Baptist Community Church will be holding a David and Goliath stone hunt on Saturday, June 9, from 10am to 12pm.

The event will also features games, refreshments, and other activities.

All are welcome to this family friendly event.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Songs of Praise

Burgh Methodist Church will be holding its annual open-air Songs of Praise in the garden at Orby House, in Burgh Road, Orby, on Sunday, June 17, at 6pm.

All are welcome to join in this informal act of worship where you can sit and sing favourite hymns.

If wet, the event will take place inside Orby House.

Tea and biscuits will be served after the service.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Phakamisa project in South Africa.

* Car

A reminder of the Thursday car boot sales on the Marsh Lane Sports field in aid of the Burgh and District Spots Association.

* Women’s Institute

The Women’s Institute (WI) meet this evening (Wednesday, June 6) at 7pm in the WI Hall.

* Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2-3pm.

Then if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for Line Dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

* Knit

Knit and natter is a great opportunity to meet new friends while improving your needlework or sharing your skills with others.

All are welcome every Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Church.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Line

Learn to Line Dance, a beginners class is held on Mondays from 1.30-2.30pm at Burgh Methodist Church, in Jacksons Lane, with an improvers session following from 2.30-3.30pm.

Enquiries to 01754 811505.

* Meeting

Meeting Point for those who are bereaved, lonely, or just wanting a friendly chat meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am at Burgh Baptist Church.

The group also has the occasional guest speaker and various outings, and will hold its first film morning soon.

All are welcome, more details from Sue on 762098.

Chapel st Leonards

Fashion

Expect high street fashion at discount prices at an event in Chapel St Leonards tomorrow (Thursday).

The fashion show will take place at the village hall from 7pm.

Tickets cost at £4 in advance or £5 on the door, with refreshments included in the price.

To book call Jean on 01507 490274 or Dorothy on 01507 490763.

Proceeds from the event will go to Mumby Church.

Spilsby

* Flower club

Spilsby Flower Club recently held its Annual General Meeting in St James Church.

The committee was elected, with two new members coming on board.

The speaker was Jenni Kirkby, of Friskney, who spoke about her passion for plants.

Examples of different types of plants were shown to members. These were tropical in nature and hailed from different countries, members heard.

They included: stag’s horn, fern ‘tarantula’, bromeliads, ginger lily, hardy palm, lipstick plant, sea onion, and butterfly bush.

Jenni also used Latin names for the plants.

Members found the talk very interesting and also had the chance to ask questions.

The club’s monthly flower arrangement cup was not given out as five members each had a first through the year.

The competition for a free membership was won by Mary Snowden.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 26, in St James Church, at 7pm.

The demonstrator will be Barbara Collins with a presentation titled Floral Bouquet.

