A fine snow-mance in Skegness

Love conquered the ‘Beast’ when a concert orchestra stuck in Skegness during the snowstorms offered to play for a couple tying the knot at a local hotel.

Lisa Thorne and Reece Brown were devastated when half of the guests expected to attend their ceremony at the Crown Hotel on Thursday were unable to make it through the snow.

But, a high note came when members of the BBC Concert Orchestra, who had been unable to play for 2,000 of the area’s schoolchildren at the Embassy Theatre when their performance was cancelled, offered to play for them.

“We chose March 1 for the wedding because it was the 10th anniversary of us getting together and had been planning it for ages,” said Lisa, a teacher at Mablethorpe Primary School.

“We should have had about 90 guests, including colleagues from work and friends and family from the Lincoln and Boston area and were really upset when they couldn’t make it.

“But, when the orchestra offered to play for us it really uplifted our spirits and made the day special for us.”

The orchestra played Lisa’s original choice, Pachelbel’s Canon, when she entered the room where the ceremony took place, on the arm of her father, Kevin, and again for the signing of the register.

Lisa and Reece’s nine-month-old daughter, Evie, was flower girl.

“It was a really emotional moment having the music I had chosen played by a real orchestra.

“I had never been to a concert before and you would have to have been there to appreciate the volume and how amazing it was.”

Although some members of family and friends were unable to attend, there were some surprise guests - the staff at the Crown.

Amy Baxter, manager at the Crown Hotel in Drummond Road, said: “What an amazing coincidence the BBC orchestra were stranded at our hotel.

“They were really keen to play as they had not been able to perform in town. It was a surreal moment and fantastic for our staff that they were to be able to witness it.”

Lisa and Reece, a bricklayer, who live in Burgh le Marsh, were hoping to go on honeymoon to Torquay, but have postponed it until later in the year.

“We were taking Evie and thought travelling was too risky,” said Lisa, who was back at work on Monday. “We’re going to wait until the weather gets warmer.”