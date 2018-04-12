800th seal to be released by Natureland in Skegness

Skegness Natureland is proudly releasing its 800th sea today watched by three generations of the family who have run the sanctuary.

After the 53 years of working with these beautiful creatures, Natureland has managed to reach this milestone through decades of dedication to seal rescue and rehabilitation.

Decades of dedication to seal rescue and rehabilitation are being celebrated by Natureland in Skegness. ANL-181204-074248001

To mark this momentous achievement, the 800th seal will released by members of all three generations of Yeadons - the family that has run Natureland over the years.

Natureland is coaxing John Yeadon out of retirement, the man who founded the seal rescue sanctuary back in 1965, who will be joined by Richard Yeadon, current director and John’s son, and Daisy and Matthew Yeadon, John’s grandchildren and the newest generation of management team.

“I am extremely proud of this fantastic achievement, it is great to see that after all this time, seals are still getting the care that they deserve. I am overjoyed that my grandchildren are now learning the ropes and will be running the show in the upcoming years, it makes me very proud to see that they care as much as I do about the stranded pups that Natureland rescues, and that these amazing animals look to be safe for years to come, thanks to another generation in the management team.”