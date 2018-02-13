600 pupils in school games in Skegness

Over 600 primary school children took part in inter-school sporting competitions in Skegness.

Competitions were hosted as part of the Grammar School’s games programme, an initiative funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

The programme contributed to the Grammar School recently being awarded the Gold School Games Mark Award.

In the last academic year, Skegness Grammar School has hosted over 800 extra-curricular sessions, which have focused on 10 different sports.

Throughout the seven-week period of the inter-school sports, pupils aged 7-11 from 13 local schools competed in rowing tournaments, indoor football and an athletics competition and a sports hall athletics tournament.

Following a closely fought competition, Friskney All Saints Church of England Primary School was named the Small School winner, and Horncastle Community Primary School was crowned the Large School champion. As a result of their success, they will represent the Lincolnshire coastal area at a countywide competition this summer.

Steph Powell, school games organiser at Skegness Grammar School, said: “Our School Games competitions have been brilliantly received by the pupils, staff, leaders, and spectators. It is fantastic to see that other schools within the area have been able to benefit from the pioneering sports programme offered at Skegness Grammar School through the David Ross Trust.”