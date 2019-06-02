5G ‘a possibility’ in mobile phone network sharing proposals

The county council is backing plans for better network sharing between UK mobile phone operators.

The authority has written to Sharon White, chief executive of Ofcom, supporting proposals for the creation of a new organisation of UK mobile operators.

The new organisation would enable better sharing of infrastructure between mobile providers, helping increase coverage of 2G, 3G, 4G and, in future, 5G in rural locations.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for IT, said: “At the moment, many of our rural areas simply don’t have adequate mobile coverage and that needs to change.

“We realise that the size and rurality of our county can sometimes discourage these commercial businesses from investing in infrastructure – this new partnership can help change that.

“We’re keen to work closely with the operators to improve connectivity locally, ensuring our residents can enjoy the same benefits as those in more urban areas.

“To that end, we fully support this move and urge Ofcom to look favourably upon the scheme.”