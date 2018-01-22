£500 cheque starts new appeal to feed 1,000 oaps in Skegness at Christmas

A cheque for £500 has been donated to the organisers of a five-day event which saw more than 1.000 pensioners enjoy a festive meal at Christmas.

Town Crier for the event and Chapel St Leonards parish councillor Pete Keeffe (pictured) has thanked Lincolnshire Co-Op in Chapel for the donation, which was presented at the store yesterday (Tuesday).

Organiser Glyn Ettridge received the cash, which will go towards this year’s free Christmas dinners for local pensioners. The dinners started in Chapel St Leonards three years ago but outgrew the room.

For the past two years and again this coming Christmas. the festive meals have been hosted by hotel owner Russ Sparkes at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness.

At last year’s event, it was estimated 1,500 meals were served over five-days in the run up to Christmas and pensioners enjoyed free bingo and entertainment.

A raffle of prizes donated by local businesses was also run.

Some of the food provided, including a donation by the Skegness Standard who support the event, also went to help feed the homeless at a festive meal at the Storehouse.