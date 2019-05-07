50 pigeons die in sheds fire in Skegness

Fifty birds have died following a fire in pigeon sheds in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was informed of the blaze at 12.35pm this afternoon.

A crew from Skegness attended Theresa Close and managed to extinguish the fire using two hose reels.

However, the firefighters were sadly unable to save the birds.

In a tweet, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue revealed the fire was caused by “residual heat from weed killer blow torch igniting shed backing”.

“Sadly 50 pigeons perished in the fire,” the tweet said.