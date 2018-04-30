£50 boost for Spilsby firefighter who ran half marathon in full kit

Firefighters have thanked Spilsby Rotary Club for a £50 donation towards a crew member’s appeal following his completion of the Boston Half Marathon.

Bob Green ran the 13.1 miles course on April 15 in his thick firefighting suit carrying his breathing apparatus with him - doubling the cumbersome kit load to 30kg.

The fire station tweeted: “Many Thanks to Spilsby Rotary Club for the kind donation of £50 towards FF Green’s half marathon run.

“Online donations close on the 5th May and after this donation a total of £1315 has now been raised. Half to Fire Fighters Charity and half to New Life Centre Spilsby.”

To support Bob’s Half Marathon Challenge visit his fundraising page.

