£30k grant to help kids in need in Spilsby

An organisation supporting young people and families in Spilsby has received a £30k boost from Children in Need.

The charity which has just had its national fundraiser, bringing in a record-breaking £50million, confirmed the grant to the New Life Centre this week.

David Bruce, outreach manager at the centre in Church Street, said: “We are overwhelmed with the news.

“So many people are involved in raising money for Children in Need it’s so nice to be able to announce when the money is going to be used locally.”

The grant will enable the centre to continue its work for young people and families in the town just as a £33k grant for a two-year project they received in 2015 comes to an end. It means the youth provision for Years 7 to 13 on Monday and Friday evenings can continue, as well as support for families and children on Monday mornings.

Mr Bruce said: “Over the two years 1,537 people have registered with us and we have helped 150 children a week aged 0-18.

“The Children in Need grant will allow us to open for families another afternoon a week and employ a part-time family and children’s worker.

“We will also be expanding on developing ties with other youth organisations in the county, which we started with the Nicholls Youth Project in Louth. The (Education 4 Life) E4L Programme equips them with leadership skills and some of our young people spent two days in Sherwood Forest as a result of this.

“It’s so important to be able to offer programmes like this in a rural community, and we are delighted.”