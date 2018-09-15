30,000 guides distributed to boost tourism along Skegness area coast

Nearly 30,000 What’s On guides have been distributed across the region to attract more visitors to the coast this summer.

Lisa Collins, manager of the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, was reporting to Skegness Town Council on the first year of the five-year project, which involves businesses paying a levy to pay for greater promotion of the area.

“Our key priorities are to extend the season, increase visitor numbers to increase employment opportunities for residents and in doing so make sure they have more money to put into the local economy,” said Mrs Collins.

“The promotional work we are doing further afield will encourage new visitors.”

Promotional work has included a visit by the team to the British Travel and Tourism Show at the NEC in Birmingham, and adverts in the Coach Tour Operators magazines. A promotional trailer has also been purchased to attend events and distribute leaflets for all levy payers free of charge.

The Skegness Ambassadors have also provided a meet and greet service for visitors arriving by train or coach. Work is also being done to promote the natural coast and coastal heritage. A promotional video of the natural coast will be launched in October. There are also projects aimed at keeping visitors and business safe. “We fund a Shop-watch scheme in Skegness and are hoping to deliver this in Mablethorpe,” said Mrs Collins.

Among the events the Lincolnshire Coastal BID has sponsored are Halloween and Christmas Snow-globe shows, a Roman Re-enactment, Skegness Scooter Rally, the British Kite Surfing Association Champtionships, World Ocean Day Sand-Sculpting Festival, Skegness Summer Festival, Chapel St Leonards Music Festival, Vintage Seaside Festival, firework shows, and the 200 Fish exhibition at North Sea Observatory.

Further funding applications are in the pipeline.