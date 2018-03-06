£3.7m investment in fire protection at hospitals including Skegness is expanded

A major programme of fire protection works at community hospitals including the one in Skegness has been expanded to include extra improvements to enhance the patient environment.

Essential fire safety work began at County Hospital, Louth, in autumn 2017, with further fire protection improvements starting at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, in December, and Skegness Hospital in January 2017.

With work well underway, NHS Property Services (NHSPS), which owns the hospitals, and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), which provides care on the hospital’s wards, are taking the opportunity to deliver an extra package of building improvements at the same time.

The overall programme represents a £3.7million investment by the NHS in the three hospitals, with work set to continue into summer 2018.

Fire safety work completed so far includes fire alarm system and signage improvements, widening fire exits, installing new fire doors, improved emergency lighting and enhanced fire compartmentation.

As well as further firestopping improvements and remodelling a ward layout, NHSPS has expanded the work programme to include; replacing windows, sills and boilers, upgrading plumbing systems, roof and guttering repairs, some redecoration and flooring and building fabric repairs.

Sean Perry, principal construction manager for the East at NHSPS, said: “We are making the most of having contractors on site to invest in further improvements at the hospitals which will improve the environment for patients. We’d like to thank the local NHS teams and patients at the hospitals for their help and understanding during the work programme.”

Services continue to operate from all the hospitals and patients should continue to attend their appointments as normal.