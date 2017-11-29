£3.5m roadworks scheme to reduce risk of burst water main in Skegness

A £3.5m scheme to replace and improve a large stretch of water main is set to begin in Skegness.

Anglian Water will replace over 7km of water main to reduce the risk of pipe bursts, low pressure and interruptions to supply for customers in the local area.

Work is set to begin on Monday and will be completed by June next year, causing some disruption for motorists.

The first phase of the work will require temporary traffic lights to be in place on Burgh Road at the junction with Lincoln Road for three weeks from Monday, to allow the new pipe to be laid safely.

In the New Year, Burgh Road will be closed between St Mary’s Road junction and Lyndhurst Avenue from January 22 for approximately three weeks to allow Anglian Water staff to work safely where the road is narrower. Traffic will be diverted off Burgh Road along Roman Bank and Lincoln Road for this period.

The final phase of the scheme will move further west between the junction of Roach Farm Park and Lincoln Road. Temporary traffic lights will be in place while this part of the scheme is completed.

Richard Pickersgill, Anglian Water’s Network Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “We appreciate the work will cause some disruption to local residents, and we are sorry for that. However, we hope that people understand how important this scheme is and that the benefits of this work will outweigh any temporary inconvenience.

“Our teams will be working hard to complete the work as soon as possible.”

Anglian Water has pledged to keep residents updated on the scheme’s progress with regular newsletters, and videos and images on social media.

Further information and the diversion route maps can be found on Anglian Water’s website: anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea.