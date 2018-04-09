£2,500 boost for wildlife trust thanks to Spilsby group

The money was raised throughout the year from donations, raffles, coffee mornings and special events such as the Snipe Dales Open Day and the Spilsby Show.

At the group’s annual meeting, re-elected chairman Stef Round said the full total of donations was nearer £3,500 as some money was sent directly to Trust HQ by individual donors in order that the donations could be Gift Aided.

Trust CEO Paul Learoyd who received the cheque gave a visual presentation on the Trust’s latest acquisition of Swinn Wood, just outside Alford, which is now open to the public.

Light refreshments were served during the break and the raffle and donations raised £96. Mr Learoyd is pictured receiving the cheque for £2,500 from Stef Round of the Spilsby group. Photo: Mick Holmes