2,300 items of counterfeit goods found in Chapel St Leonards shop

A mother and son who admitted trademark offences after over 2,000 items of counterfeit clothing were seized from a Lincolnshire shop were today (Fri) spared jail.

Trading Standards Officers raided the Bling shop in Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards, after carrying out a previous test purchase at the store.

Lincoln Crown Court heard over 2,300 items of counterfeit clothing, shoes, handbags and jewellery were recovered from the store in March 2017.

The brands included Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Dior and Hugo Boss.

Trading Standards Officers also found a kit for sewing labels on to items of clothing.

Mavis Chamberlain, 78, of Blackiston Street, Fleetwood, Lancs, admitted 20 trademark offences and a proceeds of crime offence.

Darren Chamberlain, 50, of the same address, pleaded guilty to 18 trademark offences.

Council officers shut down the Bling shop following the raid.

The court heard Mavis Chamberlain had never been in trouble before and Darren Chamberlain had one previous conviction for a trademark offence.

Richard Sheldon, mitigating for both defendants, said lessons had been learnt and they would not be back before the court.

Mr Sheldon said Darren Chamberlain had also suffered a serious heart attack.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC said it was significant that not a single complaint had been made by customers of the Bling shop.

Judge Pini said the “Bling” sign outside the shop made it abundantly clear that it was counterfeit goods that were being sold.

But the judge warned Darren Chamberlain he would be jailed if he committed similar offences again.

Darren Chamberlain was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years and must obey a nightly curfew for six months.

Mavis Chamberlain was sentenced to a six month community order and must obey a nightly curfew for four months.