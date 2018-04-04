£1m plan to revamp private beach in Ingoldmells

Phase one of a major £1million plan to turn a controversial stretch of Ingoldmells beach into a world class resort has been submitted to East Lindsey planners for consideration.

The plan, for 60 pastel coloured beach huts, has been submitted by Russ Sparkes, the owner of the Grosvenor House Hotel, after purchasing the two-mile stretch from Simon Adderley.

In the past the area has been the centre of many complaints about rubbish, but visitors became aware last year that changes were afoot when new bins were bought and regular litter picks started.

Mr Sparkes recently revealed his interest in making the most of the coast’s biggest asset by bringing a new annual East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival to Skegness on May 19-20.

It is hoped that, subject to planning approval, Ingoldmells Beach Resort will become a destination for beach events, according to Mr Sparkes.

He said: “The beach huts are just the start. This is the beginning of a five-year plan to develop the beach, subject to planning approval, into a world class resort.

“Our beaches are the coast’s most important asset and should be promoted for sport and recreation.

“As well developing the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival happening in Skegness in May, I am looking to bring similar events to my beach Ingoldmells for 2019.”

