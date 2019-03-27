£142k boost to get rough sleepers off streets in East Lindsey

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman has welcomed a commitment from the Government to help rough sleepers off the street for good, with £287,813 granted to local councils.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire MP has committed £142,813 to East Lindsey District Council and £145,000 to Boston Borough Council to support rough sleepers in the area into safe and stable accommodation where they can rebuild their lives, part of a total investment figure of £46 million across the UK.

The news comes as the Skegness Standard follows the struggle of a couple forced to live in their car with a cat they rescued at Christmas until they were finally offered a flat - and you can read all about this in today’s edition of the newspaper.

The funding will help the councils provide vulnerable people across Boston and Skegness with the specialist support they need. It will be used to help rough sleepers into accommodation, increasing existing accommodation and providing new temporary accommodation, including night shelters and hostel spaces.

Local authorities across the country will also be able to use this funding for additional staff to provide vulnerable rough sleepers with the advice and specialist support they need to get them off the streets.

This additional funding for Lincolnshire forms part of the Government’s £100 million plan to end rough sleeping by 2027. Progress is already being made with the first fall in rough sleeping since 2010, and schemes like this will help achieve the Government’s ambition of being a country in which no-one needs to spend a night on the streets.

Commenting, Matt said, “The Conservative Party is focused on providing the right support to those who have fallen on hard times, and it’s great to see the Government committing to more support to get vulnerable people in Boston and Skegness off the streets and back on their feet. This funding will do just that, providing our local authorities with the funding they need to provide the right support so that rough sleepers across the constituency can have a roof over the head.”

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said, “No one should ever have to face a night on the streets, and as Conservatives we are committed to ending rough sleeping for good. We are taking the necessary steps to make that happen, already providing 1,750 additional beds and 500 more support staff for the most vulnerable people in our society. But we must keep up the momentum and that’s why we are giving this funding to areas and projects that need it, ensuring progress continues to be made and people are given the help they need to turn their lives around.”