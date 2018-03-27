£10k book for Chapel St Leonards village hall

Chapel St Leonards Village Hall committee are celebrating after receiving a £10,000 grant.

The funds from The National Lottery, Awards for All programme will be spent on a much needed new heating system, plus some finishing touches to the ceilings and improved lighting. Chairman Christine Young said: “It’s all good news and I’d like to thank our dedicated team of committee members for all their hard work in putting the successful application together.

“We are committed to making improvements all the time and moving in the right direction.”

As well as our regular daily and weekly activites, which are all posted on the front door of the village hall, there are a few new dates for your diary.

A Race Night will be held on Monday, April 16, at 7pm. Tickets are £1 with a raffle and dutch auction and all proceeds are in aid of village hall refurbishments.

The annual general meeting will be held on Monday, April 23, at 6.30pm, to which the community are cordially invited and a formal notice of the agenda will be posted on village hall notice board very soon.

A Strawberry Tea Dance will be held on Sunday, July 15, at 2.30pm. This is always a favourite with those who like to indulge in strawberries and cream, and then work it off on the dance floor.

Care boots and local market stalls are now up and running, Anyone wishing to book a stall can call Lynne on 07884 190370.

If you would like to book the village hall for an event, call Cath on 01754 872332.