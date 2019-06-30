£1 off cream of the crop Pick Your Own strawberries in Chapel St Leonards

Viewers who enjoy watching the Wimbledon Championships on TV with a juicy bowl of strawberries can get £1 off with an offer in the Skegness Standard today.

Roughly 27,000 kilos of strawberries are eaten during the two-week tournament, together with 7,000 litres of cream

The winning combination of the humble strawberries and cream.was served at the first ever Wimbledon tournament in 1877, when just 200 spectators watched the Championships.

David Prigeon is delighted to see his strawberry fields ripening after the rain.

The Standard has teamed up with Willows Farm Fruit Shop near Chapel St Leonards to offer £1 off when you spend over £5 on strawberries - and that is a huge basket for jam making or to delight the whole family.

Passers-by are always thrilled to see the Giant Strawberry sign appear at Willows Farm Fruit Shop along the A52 coast road between Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells, announcing the Pick Your Own season is here..

The farm shop is popular because of its grassed fields and tabletop beds to make picking easier - and after the weekend sunshine the plants are now full of huge, juicy strawberries ready to be picked.

David Prigeon has run the 10-acre fruit farm which is part of the family business for 25 years and in the peak season employs 20 staff, many from Europe.

It's a family business and helping out is David's son, James, along with Vytaute Stankatyte. who is starting her second season working at the farm shop.

"This is a really busy time of year for us," he said. "We've been waiting for the sun but now its here the crops will really come on.

"We have tunnels too so and plant varieties so they ripen later so we can keep supplies going to August.

"It's great seeing the families come - the children can have a good run round and they can even bring the dog so long as people keep them on a lead and pick up after them.

"It's something different for them to do and then they can tuck into some delicious fruit when they get home."

Anthony Pickering from Yorkshire stays at Huttoft in a motorhome and says he visits the Farm Shop 'no end' to pick strawberries.

As well as strawberries, there are raspberries coming into season, followed by gooseberries and plums The farm shop also sells a selection of vegetables - and if you don't want to pick your own you can just buy what you need at the shop..

Customers Dianne and Mick Clarke travelled all the way from Boston to pick four large baskets of strawberries.

"I'm going to be making jam," said Dianne. "These are the best strawberries for jam and I do it for friends and family. We'll be back for raspberries."

To celebrate the start of the Pick Your Own season in Chapel St Leonards. the Farm Shop, you'll find a voucher in today's Skegness Standard to get £1 off when you spend over £5. And we can tell you, they are delicious!