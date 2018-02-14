Your guide to events in the Skegness area

THURSDAY

Half-term Family Fun Day, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 10am to 4pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Grantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Café for people with dementia and carers meets at St Paul’s Church Hall, Skegness

Beresford Ave, Skegness, PE25 3HY on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 10-12. More information on 01522 437069

FRIDAY

Salvation Army Jumble Sale, High Street, Skegness, 9.15am to 1pm.

Be Bop A Lula, West End Show, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Official launch of new season at the theatre.

Open Poetry & Spoken Word, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm.

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. The cost is £3.50 per session.

SATURDAY

Gary Starr’s Quiz Night, Neverland Theatre, Prince George Street, Skegness, 7pm. ‘Outrageous fun’ for over 18’s.

SUNDAY

Acoustic Music Jam and Cake, Spilsby Theatre, 2.30pm

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

East Coast Steampunks UK, Meet at 7.30pm on the last Tuesday of each month at The Royal Oak, Chalk Pit Lane, Candlesby, Spilsby, PE23 5SE. No admission fee for meetings. New and established Steampunks welcome!

