What happened this day in history - March 14

1891 - The submarine Monarch laid the first underwater telephone cable.

1905 - Chelsea Football Club was founded and went into the second division in just over a month.

1939 - The longest ever test match in cricketing history - played between South Africa and England at Durban - was abandoned, as the English team had to catch their boat home.

1951 - Dennis the menace debuted in The Beano.

1952 - The British kite mark was introduced.

1964 - For the first time, the UK Top ten was made up entirely of British acts.

1967 - The body of US President John F Kennedy was moved to a permanent burial place at Arlington National Cemetery, more than three years after his assassination.

1984 - Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ became the biggest selling record ever. Its composer was Lincolnshire lad and former De Aston school boarder, Rod Temperton.

1998 - ‘Oblivion’ the first rollercoaster in the world to take people down a vertical drop, opened at Alton Towers.