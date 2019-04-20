What a scorcher!: Thousands flock to beach in Skegness

Skegness hadn’t seen crowds like this so early in the season for years as cars streamed into Skegness on Eastere Sunday bringing families to soak up the record temperatures.

Thousands headed for the beach while others relaxed and enjoyed live music at the Pier Beach Bar and Lumley Bar and Restaurant.

Families in the shadow of the Clock Tower. Photo: Julie Sadler Photography ANL-190422-065726001

Even the animals at Natureland couldn’t get enough of the sunshine. Richard Yeadon said: “It’s great to see Skegness bursting with visitors again enjoying this wonderful spell of sunshine,

“It’s got the season off to a flying start. All the animals here at Natureland seem to be enjoying it too - the meerkats are sunbathing, the tropical butterflies are breeding well and, of course, our seals love this weather too.

“We still have lots of rescued pups in our hospital and pools but are hoping to release more back to the wild in the next few weeks.

“It’s been a really busy year on the rescue front, so far we have had 55 seals needing our help since last summer, so the extra visitors over Easter really helps fund this work that we do. Let’s hope this great weather continues.”

Just strolling. Photo: Julie Sadler Photography ANL-190422-065737001

Visitors started flocking in on Good Friday.

Steve Andrews, manager at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness, said the town was packed. He said: “It was a great Good Friday, very busy and the town was packed.

“It is lovely seeing the town doing well.”

The Hildreds has a special Easter display featuring Dumbo to help raise funds and awareness for Nigel the Puma at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, who is going blind and needs another bespoke enclosure building to help him not bump into things.

Car parks were overflowing. Photo: Julie Sadler Photography ANL-190422-065847001

Further up the coast was also busy, with queues of traffic heading for car parks in Ingoldmells.

With the hot weather expected to continue for Bank Holiday Monday, the coast is expecting another busy day. The RAC is advisinng drivers to set off early to avoid delays.

Some of the Easter events and new attractions to watch out in the Skegness area include:

Skegness Aquarium

Time to relax and soak up the sun. Photo: Julie Sadler Photography ANL-190422-065711001

You’ll find some Easter Madness taking place at Skegness Aquarium in Tower Esplanade all weekend, with arts and crafts, egg hunts and much more. Also worth checking out is the new crazy golf course opposite which is run by the same company and features lots of water and a submarine.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Friskney,

You can win prizes and sweet treats as you make your way around the park, following Alice down the Rabbit hole and find her special friends for clues.

Face painting is available on April 22.

Standard park entry admissions apply. Prizes given to children aged 3 - 15 years only. Full details: www.lincswildlife.com/events

Gunby Hall, near Spilsby

Skegness Pier full of people enjoying the sea breeze. Photo: Julie Sadler Photography. ANL-190422-065810001

Visit throughout the Easter weekend for Gunby’s annual Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts. This year lots of creepy-crawlies have left their eggs in the gardens.

Visitors can also enjoy a walk around the wider estate, visit a new art exhibition in Orchard Gallery and enjoy a cuppa in the tea-room.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, three floors of the house are open and there is a ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ exhibition in the basement. There’s a fun tiger-themed kid’s trail in the house too.

Easter Egg Hunts cost £2 per person on top of normal admission charges. There are no admission charges for National Trust members and under 5s.

The Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts take place until Easter Monday. Gates open from 11am.

Neverland Theatre, Skegness

It’s a Peter Pan-tomime! is being presented at the Neverland Theatre, Skegness, on Monday April 22 11am, with shows at 1.30pm and 4pm

Skegness Raceway Stadium

Kids go free at Skegness Raceway this Easter. An Eggs-citing weekend promised with the Very Best in Stock Car and Hotrods Racing, Slingshot Monster Truck Car Crushing and the Crashtastic Bangers, Including Caravans!! More details on www.skegway.info

Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells

The theme in Ingoldmells which recently launched a new Ice Mountain rollercoaster ride is holding an Easter Extravaganza. The Easter Bunny, as well as his fluffy chicks, will be giving visitors a warm welcome. Easter is promised to go out with a bang on April 24 with an explosive new fireworks event.

Sea View Pub, Skegness

The pub on North Parade is planning a great family weekend for all ages. For Easter Monday there’s karaoke and bingo.

Lumley Bar and Restaurant

Live Music in the new beer garden.

Fish and Chips

We couldn’t finish without mentioning the amazing refurb that has taken place at Hussey’s Fish and Chip Shop in Sandbeck Arcade near the Clock Tower. Customers can now dine in pretty beach hut style booths. Fish and chips are served to children in a bucket and spade, which they can take away with them.

Have a great weekend everyone!

The Pier Beach Bar was packed for the live music. Photo: Julie Sadler Photography ANL-190422-065747001

The new outside area at the Lumley Bar and Restaurant was packef for the live musiic. ANL-190422-065821001

Traffic building in Ingoldmells. ANL-190420-085208001