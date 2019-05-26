What a pearl of an idea by crafters!

Langton-by-Spilsby Craft Group members don’t have to worry about any dry spells in their gardens - they have spent the past 12 months designing and creating a 6ft poly framed walk-in greenhouse, with all the contents being hand knitted and crocheted.

The vision was that, once completed, the greenhouse would be taken to various local venues to raise funds for the Lincolnshire Mobile Chemotherapy Unit, a charity known as Hope For Tomorrow.

Langton Craft Group leader Shirley Whitworth with knitted plants inside the greenhouse. Photo: MSKP-180519-5 ANL-190521-064035001

It has been a year of hard work but, with determination, obstacles have been overcome, particularly with having to design many of the patterns for the more unusual items.

Plant pots, seed trays, flowers, vegetables and gardening tools are just some of the items which have been made.

The knitted greenhouse made its first appearance at the Plant and Gardening Fair held in Langton-by-Spilsby village hall and grass paddock on Saturday.

Visitors were able to go inside the greenhouse and take a look at the variety of knitted plants

Pictured from left are Hannah Roddie and Linda Smelt of Hannah's Craft Cottage. Photo: MSKP-180519-17. ANL-190521-064159001

There were also craft stalls, homemade cakes and a tombola.

Jackie Sofield with her Fabric Fancies. Photo: MSKP-180519-14( ANL-190521-064144001

Pat Johnson of Dalby with her handmade crafts. Photo: MSKP-180519-13 ANL-190521-064122001