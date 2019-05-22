VIDEO: Spilsby rocks for annual bike night

Hundreds of bikers roared into Spilsby last night for the annual bike night.

The town centre was closed to normal traffic for riders to park and display their bikes and so that the crowds could enjoy the entertainment put on by organisers Spilsby Rotary Club.

Held in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, the bike night has been growing in popularity since it was started by Peter McDowell, at Wildmans Motor Cycles.

Spilsby Rotary Club took it over in 2017, making the bold decision to close the town centre to traffic after last year, when 1,000 bikes turn up and they ran out of parking spaces.

Peter Butler, of Spilsby Rotary Club, said it was a great night.

The event is always a good night for pubs but cafes also stayed open to welcome the riders, with barbecues held outside some of the shops.

There was live music from local band The Tuesdays at Spilsby Garage and event marshals collected donations for the Air Ambulance.

