Year 12 students from Skegness Grammar School raised £2,700 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Teenage Cancer Trust 10 years ago.

The money, which was split equally between the two charities, was raised through non-uniform days, cookie sales and competitions.

The students are pictured with Susie Rice from the Teenage Cancer Trust and Mike Hardy from the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.