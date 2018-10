Students at St Clement’s College, Skegness, had adopted a seal at Natureland Seal Sanctuary, Skegness, 10 years ago.

Themed discos and quiz nights had been held by the college’s parents and friends association (PFA) to raise funds, which had been used to adopt Fergie.

PFA secretary Sarah Dovey took a group of pupils along to meet Fergie and to receive the college’s adoption certificate.